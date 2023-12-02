Connor Bedard will be in action when the Chicago Blackhawks and Winnipeg Jets meet on Saturday at Canada Life Centre, beginning at 3:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Bedard's props versus the Jets? Scroll down for stats and information.

Connor Bedard vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Bedard Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Bedard has a plus-minus of -14, while averaging 19:21 on the ice per game.

In eight of 21 games this season Bedard has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Bedard has a point in 14 of 21 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Bedard has posted an assist in a game seven times this year in 21 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Bedard hits the over on his points over/under is 58.8%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37% of Bedard going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Bedard Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 63 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+9).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.