Connor Zary and the Calgary Flames will play on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vancouver Canucks. Looking to bet on Zary's props versus the Canucks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Connor Zary vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Zary Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Zary has a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 14:17 on the ice per game.

Zary has a goal in three games this year through 13 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Zary has recorded a point in a game eight times this season over 13 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In six of 13 games this year, Zary has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Zary's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

There is a 33.9% chance of Zary having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Zary Stats vs. the Canucks

On the defensive side, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 61 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team's +31 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 13 Games 1 10 Points 0 3 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

