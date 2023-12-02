For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is David Kampf a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will David Kampf score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Kampf stats and insights

  • Kampf has scored in one of 21 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game against the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
  • Kampf has zero points on the power play.
  • Kampf averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.6%.

Bruins defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 55 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.4 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Kampf recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:18 Home W 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 9:28 Home W 2-1 SO
11/25/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 9:30 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 15:13 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:31 Away W 4-3 OT
11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:53 Away W 3-2
11/11/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 14:58 Home W 5-2
11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:37 Home W 5-4 SO
11/8/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:49 Home L 6-3
11/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 11:20 Home W 6-5 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

