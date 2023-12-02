Will Dennis Gilbert Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 2?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Calgary Flames and the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Dennis Gilbert a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Dennis Gilbert score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Gilbert stats and insights
- Gilbert is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- He has not scored against the Canucks this season in one game (zero shots).
- Gilbert has zero points on the power play.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have given up 61 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Gilbert recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|12:03
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:24
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:03
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|13:16
|Away
|W 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:25
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/1/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|10:59
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/29/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|12:09
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:39
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:01
|Home
|L 3-1
|10/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:57
|Away
|L 6-2
Flames vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
