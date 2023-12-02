For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Calgary Flames and the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Dennis Gilbert a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Dennis Gilbert score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Gilbert stats and insights

Gilbert is yet to score through 14 games this season.

He has not scored against the Canucks this season in one game (zero shots).

Gilbert has zero points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 61 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Gilbert recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Stars 1 0 1 12:03 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:24 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:03 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:16 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:25 Away L 4-2 11/1/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:59 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:09 Away L 5-2 10/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:39 Home L 3-0 10/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:01 Home L 3-1 10/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:57 Away L 6-2

Flames vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

