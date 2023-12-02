Will Dylan Cozens score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres square off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Dylan Cozens score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Cozens stats and insights

Cozens has scored in four of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Hurricanes this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, Cozens has accumulated one goal and two assists.

He has an 8.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 73 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.3 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Cozens recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Blues 2 0 2 17:10 Away L 6-4 11/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:47 Away W 5-1 11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:26 Away L 7-2 11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:08 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 21:12 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:56 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 3-2 11/14/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 17:38 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:45 Away L 4-0 11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:05 Home W 3-2

Sabres vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

