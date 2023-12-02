Will Dylan Cozens Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 2?
Will Dylan Cozens score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres square off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Dylan Cozens score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)
Cozens stats and insights
- Cozens has scored in four of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Hurricanes this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play, Cozens has accumulated one goal and two assists.
- He has an 8.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 73 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.3 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Cozens recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|2
|0
|2
|17:10
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:47
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:26
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|18:08
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|21:12
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|18:56
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|17:38
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:05
|Home
|W 3-2
Sabres vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
