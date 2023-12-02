The Buffalo Sabres, Dylan Cozens included, will face the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Cozens interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Dylan Cozens vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Cozens Season Stats Insights

Cozens has averaged 15:08 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

In four of 21 games this season, Cozens has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Cozens has a point in nine of 21 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In five of 21 games this season, Cozens has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Cozens' implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Cozens going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27.8%.

Cozens Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are conceding 73 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

The team's +1 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 21 Games 4 11 Points 2 4 Goals 0 7 Assists 2

