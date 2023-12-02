The Calgary Flames, including Elias Lindholm, will be in action Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vancouver Canucks. Fancy a bet on Lindholm? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Elias Lindholm vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Lindholm has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 20:55 on the ice per game.

In five of 23 games this year, Lindholm has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In nine of 23 games this year, Lindholm has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Lindholm has an assist in seven of 23 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Lindholm has an implied probability of 58.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Lindholm going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 41.7%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Canucks

On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 61 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team's goal differential (+31) ranks first in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 23 Games 5 15 Points 5 5 Goals 3 10 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.