Will Erik Johnson Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 2?
When the Buffalo Sabres square off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Erik Johnson light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Erik Johnson score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnson stats and insights
- Johnson has scored in two of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Johnson has zero points on the power play.
- Johnson averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.5%.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are conceding 73 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.3 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Johnson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|11:05
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:53
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|16:03
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:20
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:28
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|13:37
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:34
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:41
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:32
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:22
|Home
|W 3-2
Sabres vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
