Saturday's contest that pits the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-5) versus the NJIT Highlanders (1-5) at NJIT Wellness and Events Center has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-76 in favor of Fairleigh Dickinson. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on December 2.

Based on our computer prediction, NJIT projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup versus Fairleigh Dickinson. The over/under is currently listed at 164, and the two sides are projected to go under that total.

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. NJIT Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey Venue: NJIT Wellness and Events Center

NJIT Wellness and Events Center Line: Fairleigh Dickinson -1.5

Fairleigh Dickinson -1.5 Point Total: 164

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. NJIT Score Prediction

Prediction: Fairleigh Dickinson 77, NJIT 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Fairleigh Dickinson vs. NJIT

Pick ATS: NJIT (+1.5)



NJIT (+1.5) Pick OU: Under (164)



Fairleigh Dickinson is 3-4-0 against the spread this season compared to NJIT's 2-4-0 ATS record. The Knights have a 5-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Highlanders have a record of 4-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams put up 148.1 points per game combined, 15.9 less than this matchup's over/under.

Fairleigh Dickinson Performance Insights

The Knights outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game (scoring 84.6 points per game to rank 33rd in college basketball while allowing 81.7 per outing to rank 342nd in college basketball) and have a +26 scoring differential overall.

Fairleigh Dickinson loses the rebound battle by 1.8 boards on average. it records 35.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 110th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 36.9 per outing.

Fairleigh Dickinson knocks down 10.0 three-pointers per game (22nd in college basketball) while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc (111th in college basketball). It is making 1.9 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 8.1 per game while shooting 33.6%.

The Knights average 97.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (123rd in college basketball), and allow 94.2 points per 100 possessions (277th in college basketball).

Fairleigh Dickinson has committed 13.0 turnovers per game (251st in college basketball play), 1.1 fewer than the 14.1 it forces on average (81st in college basketball).

NJIT Performance Insights

The Highlanders are being outscored by 17.3 points per game, with a -104 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.5 points per game (343rd in college basketball), and give up 80.8 per contest (338th in college basketball).

NJIT pulls down 28.8 rebounds per game (331st in college basketball) while allowing 39.7 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 10.9 boards per game.

NJIT hits 7.0 three-pointers per game (219th in college basketball) at a 30.7% rate (271st in college basketball), compared to the 8.5 per contest its opponents make, shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc.

NJIT has lost the turnover battle by 2.8 per game, committing 13.0 (251st in college basketball) while forcing 10.2 (307th in college basketball).

