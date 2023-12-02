The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-5) are favored (-1.5) to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the NJIT Highlanders (1-5) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at NJIT Wellness and Events Center. The contest airs on ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is 164.

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. NJIT Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey Venue: NJIT Wellness and Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Fairleigh Dickinson -1.5 164

Fairleigh Dickinson vs NJIT Betting Records & Stats

The Knights have a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

NJIT are 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

NJIT (2-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 42.9% of the time, 9.6% less often than Fairleigh Dickinson (3-4-0) this season.

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. NJIT Over/Under Stats

Games Over 164 % of Games Over 164 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Fairleigh Dickinson 4 57.1% 84.6 148.1 81.7 162.5 150.5 NJIT 0 0% 63.5 148.1 80.8 162.5 135.7

Additional Fairleigh Dickinson vs NJIT Insights & Trends

The 84.6 points per game the Knights put up are only 3.8 more points than the Highlanders allow (80.8).

Fairleigh Dickinson has a 2-2 record against the spread and a 3-3 record overall when putting up more than 80.8 points.

The Highlanders' 63.5 points per game are 18.2 fewer points than the 81.7 the Knights give up to opponents.

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. NJIT Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Fairleigh Dickinson 3-4-0 0-0 5-2-0 NJIT 2-4-0 2-4 4-2-0

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. NJIT Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Fairleigh Dickinson NJIT 10-5 Home Record 5-8 8-9 Away Record 2-15 4-8-1 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 9-8-0 Away ATS Record 8-8-1 81.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.8 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.2 9-3-1 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 7-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 13-4-0

