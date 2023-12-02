Will Garnet Hathaway Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 2?
When the Philadelphia Flyers face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Garnet Hathaway score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Garnet Hathaway score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Hathaway stats and insights
- Hathaway has scored in two of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.
- Hathaway has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 8.7% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have given up 57 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 14.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hathaway recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|3:52
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:58
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|9:56
|Away
|W 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|8:16
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|9:18
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|13:10
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|9:15
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|10:11
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/10/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:23
|Away
|W 6-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flyers vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.