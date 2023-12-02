Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Atlanta Hawks at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game, a 120-113 loss versus the Bulls, Antetokounmpo totaled 26 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, two steals and five blocks.

With prop bets available for Antetokounmpo, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 31.5 29.8 31.2 Rebounds 12.5 10.8 11.9 Assists 5.5 4.7 5.7 PRA -- 45.3 48.8 PR -- 40.6 43.1



Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, Antetokounmpo has made 11.4 shots per game, which adds up to 24.9% of his team's total makes.

The Bucks average the eighth-most possessions per game with 104.3. His opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th with 105.7 possessions per contest.

The Hawks give up 122.3 points per contest, 27th-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 44.1 rebounds per contest, the Hawks are the 14th-ranked squad in the league.

The Hawks concede 28.5 assists per game, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/29/2023 29 26 11 3 0 2 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.