Green Bay vs. Milwaukee December 2 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Horizon League slate includes the Green Bay Phoenix (2-2, 0-0 Horizon League) facing the Milwaukee Panthers (2-3, 0-0 Horizon League) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Green Bay vs. Milwaukee Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Green Bay Top Players (2022-23)
- Cade Meyer: 10.5 PTS, 5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Clarence Cummings III: 10.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Randy Tucker: 8.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zae Blake: 8.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brock Heffner: 7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
Milwaukee Players to Watch
- Noah Reynolds: 20 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Elijah Jones: 10 PTS, 8.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Marcus Hall: 4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Amari Jedkins: 4.5 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Rich Byhre: 5.8 PTS, 3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0 STL, 0.3 BLK
Green Bay vs. Milwaukee Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Green Bay Rank
|Green Bay AVG
|Milwaukee AVG
|Milwaukee Rank
|360th
|59.3
|Points Scored
|78.2
|32nd
|333rd
|76.5
|Points Allowed
|74.2
|293rd
|363rd
|25.3
|Rebounds
|35.9
|13th
|347th
|5.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.4
|35th
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|7.9
|112th
|331st
|10.9
|Assists
|13.9
|109th
|304th
|13.2
|Turnovers
|14.6
|345th
