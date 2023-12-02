The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming contest against the Carolina Hurricanes is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Henri Jokiharju score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Henri Jokiharju score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Jokiharju stats and insights

  • In two of 20 games this season, Jokiharju has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
  • Jokiharju has zero points on the power play.
  • Jokiharju averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.5%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes have given up 73 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.3 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Jokiharju recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 6-4
11/27/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 18:13 Away W 5-1
11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:13 Home W 3-2
11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:59 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:14 Away W 3-2
11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:51 Away L 4-0
11/10/2023 Wild 1 1 0 17:46 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:14 Away W 6-4
11/3/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 21:03 Home L 5-1

Sabres vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

