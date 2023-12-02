Will Henri Jokiharju Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 2?
The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming contest against the Carolina Hurricanes is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Henri Jokiharju score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Henri Jokiharju score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Jokiharju stats and insights
- In two of 20 games this season, Jokiharju has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- Jokiharju has zero points on the power play.
- Jokiharju averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.5%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have given up 73 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.3 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Jokiharju recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|18:13
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:13
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:59
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|11:14
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:51
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|17:46
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|17:14
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/3/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|21:03
|Home
|L 5-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sabres vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.