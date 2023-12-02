Will Jake McCabe Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 2?
Can we anticipate Jake McCabe scoring a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Jake McCabe score a goal against the Bruins?
McCabe stats and insights
- McCabe is yet to score through 15 games this season.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Bruins this season, but has not scored.
- McCabe has no points on the power play.
Bruins defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 55 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.4 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
McCabe recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|24:16
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|21:26
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|11/25/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|20:50
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|22:19
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|22:53
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/17/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|23:04
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|21:10
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/10/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:15
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|10/26/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|0:10
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:20
|Away
|W 4-1
Maple Leafs vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
