Can we anticipate Jake McCabe scoring a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jake McCabe score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

McCabe stats and insights

  • McCabe is yet to score through 15 games this season.
  • He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Bruins this season, but has not scored.
  • McCabe has no points on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 55 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.4 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

McCabe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 24:16 Home W 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:26 Home W 2-1 SO
11/25/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:50 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:19 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 22:53 Away W 4-3 OT
11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 23:04 Away W 3-2
11/11/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:10 Home W 5-2
11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:15 Home W 5-4 SO
10/26/2023 Stars 0 0 0 0:10 Away W 4-1
10/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:20 Away W 4-1

Maple Leafs vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

