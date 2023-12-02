Jason Dickinson and the Chicago Blackhawks will play on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Winnipeg Jets. Looking to wager on Dickinson's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jason Dickinson vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dickinson Season Stats Insights

Dickinson has averaged 14:49 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

Dickinson has netted a goal in a game five times this year in 21 games played, including multiple goals once.

In nine of 21 games this season, Dickinson has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In five of 21 games this season, Dickinson has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 39.2% that Dickinson hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Dickinson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 25.6%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Dickinson Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 63 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +9 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 21 Games 4 12 Points 1 7 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.