Will Jean-Gabriel Pageau Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 2?
On Saturday at 6:00 PM ET, the New York Islanders go head to head against the Florida Panthers. Is Jean-Gabriel Pageau going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Jean-Gabriel Pageau score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Pageau stats and insights
- Pageau has scored in one of 22 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Panthers.
- Pageau has zero points on the power play.
- Pageau averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.0%.
Panthers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 57 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks fifth.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.4 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Pageau recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|14:39
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|15:15
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:13
|Home
|L 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|13:32
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/22/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:28
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|16:08
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:20
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:37
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:14
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:35
|Home
|L 4-1
Islanders vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
