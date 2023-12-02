On Saturday at 6:00 PM ET, the New York Islanders go head to head against the Florida Panthers. Is Jean-Gabriel Pageau going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jean-Gabriel Pageau score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Pageau stats and insights

  • Pageau has scored in one of 22 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Panthers.
  • Pageau has zero points on the power play.
  • Pageau averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.0%.

Panthers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 57 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks fifth.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.4 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Pageau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 14:39 Away W 5-4 OT
11/28/2023 Devils 1 1 0 15:15 Away L 5-4
11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:13 Home L 1-0 SO
11/24/2023 Senators 1 0 1 13:32 Away W 5-3
11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:28 Home W 3-2
11/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:08 Away W 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:37 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:14 Away L 4-1
11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:35 Home L 4-1

Islanders vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

