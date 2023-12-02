The Buffalo Sabres, with Jeff Skinner, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Carolina Hurricanes. There are prop bets for Skinner available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Jeff Skinner vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream:

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Skinner Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Skinner has averaged 17:33 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.

In nine of 23 games this year, Skinner has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 13 of 23 games this year, Skinner has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Skinner has an assist in seven of 23 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Skinner's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Skinner going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Skinner Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 73 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's +1 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 23 Games 4 18 Points 2 10 Goals 0 8 Assists 2

