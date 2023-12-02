In the upcoming matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Joel Farabee to find the back of the net for the Philadelphia Flyers? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Joel Farabee score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Farabee stats and insights

Farabee has scored in eight of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Farabee's shooting percentage is 15.7%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 57 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 14.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Farabee recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 0:56 Home L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:13 Home L 4-1 11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:40 Away W 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:55 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 15:02 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 12:24 Home W 5-2 11/18/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:39 Home W 4-3 OT 11/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:10 Away W 3-1 11/11/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:51 Away W 4-2 11/10/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 13:47 Away W 6-3

Flyers vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

