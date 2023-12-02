Joel Farabee will be on the ice when the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins face off on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Farabee available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Joel Farabee vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Farabee Season Stats Insights

Farabee has averaged 14:48 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +5).

Farabee has a goal in eight games this season through 23 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Farabee has a point in 12 games this season (out of 23), including multiple points three times.

Farabee has an assist in five of 23 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Farabee's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Farabee going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27%.

Farabee Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 57 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +12.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 23 Games 3 15 Points 1 8 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

