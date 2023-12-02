Will Joey Anderson Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 2?
On Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the Winnipeg Jets. Is Joey Anderson going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Joey Anderson score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Anderson stats and insights
- Anderson is yet to score through four games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Jets.
- Anderson has zero points on the power play.
Jets defensive stats
- On defense, the Jets are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 63 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Blackhawks vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
