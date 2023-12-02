On Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the Winnipeg Jets. Is Joey Anderson going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Joey Anderson score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson stats and insights

Anderson is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Jets.

Anderson has zero points on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 63 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

