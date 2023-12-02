The Buffalo Sabres, including John-Jason Peterka, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Carolina Hurricanes. Prop bets for Peterka in that upcoming Sabres-Hurricanes game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

John-Jason Peterka vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Peterka Season Stats Insights

Peterka's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:45 per game on the ice, is +5.

Peterka has a goal in 10 of 23 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Peterka has a point in 15 games this year (out of 23), including multiple points three times.

Peterka has posted an assist in a game seven times this year in 23 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Peterka goes over his points prop total is 46.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.3% of Peterka going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Peterka Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 73 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's +1 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 23 Games 4 18 Points 1 10 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

