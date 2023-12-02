For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is John Tavares a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will John Tavares score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Tavares stats and insights

  • Tavares has scored in seven of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Bruins this season in one game (three shots).
  • Tavares has picked up one goal and five assists on the power play.
  • Tavares averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.7%.

Bruins defensive stats

  • On defense, the Bruins are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 55 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Tavares recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:22 Home W 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:53 Home W 2-1 SO
11/25/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 21:35 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:35 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:07 Away W 4-3 OT
11/17/2023 Red Wings 3 1 2 16:59 Away W 3-2
11/11/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 17:45 Home W 5-2
11/10/2023 Flames 1 1 0 19:09 Home W 5-4 SO
11/8/2023 Senators 2 0 2 16:15 Home L 6-3
11/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:53 Home W 6-5 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

