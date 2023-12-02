John Tavares and the Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Scotiabank Arena. Does a wager on Tavares intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

John Tavares vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network

0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Tavares Season Stats Insights

Tavares has averaged 18:47 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

Tavares has a goal in seven games this season through 21 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 13 of 21 games this year, Tavares has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In eight of 21 games this year, Tavares has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Tavares' odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 64.5% that he goes over.

Tavares has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Tavares Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 55 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+18) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 21 Games 5 20 Points 1 7 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.