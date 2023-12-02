Will Jonathan Huberdeau Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 2?
On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames go head to head against the Vancouver Canucks. Is Jonathan Huberdeau going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jonathan Huberdeau score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Huberdeau stats and insights
- In four of 23 games this season, Huberdeau has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has taken three shots in one game against the Canucks this season, and has scored one goal.
- Huberdeau has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
- Huberdeau averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.8%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have given up 61 goals in total (2.5 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Huberdeau recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Stars
|2
|0
|2
|18:33
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:21
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|18:45
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:12
|Away
|W 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:25
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Kraken
|2
|1
|1
|20:23
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|18:54
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|16:20
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:57
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|13:28
|Away
|L 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flames vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.