Jonathan Huberdeau will be on the ice when the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks face off at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Huberdeau in the Flames-Canucks game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jonathan Huberdeau vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Huberdeau Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Huberdeau has a plus-minus rating of -10, while averaging 17:25 on the ice per game.

Huberdeau has a goal in four games this season through 23 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Huberdeau has a point in 11 of 23 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Huberdeau has had an assist in a game nine times this year over 23 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 54.1% that Huberdeau hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Huberdeau has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Huberdeau Stats vs. the Canucks

On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 61 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team's +31 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 23 Games 5 15 Points 3 4 Goals 2 11 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.