Will Jordan Oesterle Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 2?
Can we anticipate Jordan Oesterle finding the back of the net when the Calgary Flames take on the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Jordan Oesterle score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Oesterle stats and insights
- Oesterle is yet to score through five games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Canucks.
- Oesterle has zero points on the power play.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have given up 61 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Flames vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
