Can we anticipate Jordan Oesterle finding the back of the net when the Calgary Flames take on the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jordan Oesterle score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Oesterle stats and insights

Oesterle is yet to score through five games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Canucks.

Oesterle has zero points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 61 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

