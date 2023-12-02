In the upcoming contest versus the Florida Panthers, which begins at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Julien Gauthier to score a goal for the New York Islanders? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Julien Gauthier score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Gauthier stats and insights

Gauthier is yet to score through five games this season.

He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.

Gauthier has zero points on the power play.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 57 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.4 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Gauthier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 10:50 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 1 0 1 10:48 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 8:45 Home L 1-0 SO 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 8:51 Away L 4-1 10/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:58 Away L 3-1

Islanders vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, MSGSN

BSFL, MSGSN

