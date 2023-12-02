Will Kyle Okposo Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 2?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Buffalo Sabres and the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Kyle Okposo a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Kyle Okposo score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Okposo stats and insights
- Okposo has scored in three of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Okposo averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 73 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.3 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Okposo recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|14:39
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|17:37
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|14:29
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|14:28
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:06
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:29
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:18
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:52
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:21
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:40
|Home
|W 3-2
Sabres vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
