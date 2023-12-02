The New York Islanders, including Kyle Palmieri, take the ice Saturday against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena, with the puck dropping at 6:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Palmieri's props? Here is some information to help you.

Kyle Palmieri vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Palmieri Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Palmieri has a plus-minus rating of -5, while averaging 17:42 on the ice per game.

In six of 22 games this year, Palmieri has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Palmieri has registered a point in a game 11 times this season over 22 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Palmieri has an assist in six of 22 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Palmieri has an implied probability of 48.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 31.2% chance of Palmieri having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Palmieri Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 57 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 22 Games 2 13 Points 0 6 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.