The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-6) travel to face the UMBC Retrievers (4-5) after dropping four consecutive road games. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lehigh vs. UMBC Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Lehigh Stats Insights

The Mountain Hawks are shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Retrievers allow to opponents.

The Mountain Hawks are the 255th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Retrievers rank 135th.

The 72.1 points per game the Mountain Hawks score are 9.7 fewer points than the Retrievers allow (81.8).

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UMBC Stats Insights

This season, UMBC has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.

The Retrievers are the 135th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountain Hawks sit at 238th.

The Retrievers average only 2.0 more points per game (79.3) than the Mountain Hawks allow (77.3).

UMBC has a 1-1 record when allowing fewer than 72.1 points.

Lehigh Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Lehigh averaged 73.0 points per game at home last season, compared to 66.6 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.4 points per contest.

At home, the Mountain Hawks surrendered 7.8 fewer points per game (65.5) than away from home (73.3).

Lehigh drained 7.3 three-pointers per game, which was 0.9 more than it averaged when playing on the road (6.4). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 34.3% when playing at home and 36.1% in road games.

UMBC Home & Away Comparison

UMBC is scoring more points at home (80.5 per game) than away (78.4).

The Retrievers are conceding fewer points at home (72.3 per game) than on the road (89.4).

UMBC knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than away (8.0). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.9%) than on the road (33.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lehigh Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/21/2023 @ Monmouth L 88-79 OceanFirst Bank Center 11/24/2023 @ Providence L 78-64 Amica Mutual Pavilion 11/29/2023 Saint Francis (PA) L 62-61 Stabler Arena 12/2/2023 @ UMBC - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena 12/9/2023 Cairn - Stabler Arena 12/21/2023 @ Boston College - Silvio O. Conte Forum

UMBC Upcoming Schedule