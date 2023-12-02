How to Watch Lehigh vs. UMBC on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-6) travel to face the UMBC Retrievers (4-5) after dropping four consecutive road games. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Lehigh vs. UMBC Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Lehigh Stats Insights
- The Mountain Hawks are shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Retrievers allow to opponents.
- The Mountain Hawks are the 255th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Retrievers rank 135th.
- The 72.1 points per game the Mountain Hawks score are 9.7 fewer points than the Retrievers allow (81.8).
UMBC Stats Insights
- This season, UMBC has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.
- The Retrievers are the 135th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountain Hawks sit at 238th.
- The Retrievers average only 2.0 more points per game (79.3) than the Mountain Hawks allow (77.3).
- UMBC has a 1-1 record when allowing fewer than 72.1 points.
Lehigh Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Lehigh averaged 73.0 points per game at home last season, compared to 66.6 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.4 points per contest.
- At home, the Mountain Hawks surrendered 7.8 fewer points per game (65.5) than away from home (73.3).
- Lehigh drained 7.3 three-pointers per game, which was 0.9 more than it averaged when playing on the road (6.4). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 34.3% when playing at home and 36.1% in road games.
UMBC Home & Away Comparison
- UMBC is scoring more points at home (80.5 per game) than away (78.4).
- The Retrievers are conceding fewer points at home (72.3 per game) than on the road (89.4).
- UMBC knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than away (8.0). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.9%) than on the road (33.6%).
Lehigh Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Monmouth
|L 88-79
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Providence
|L 78-64
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|Saint Francis (PA)
|L 62-61
|Stabler Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ UMBC
|-
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
|12/9/2023
|Cairn
|-
|Stabler Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Boston College
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
UMBC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ William & Mary
|L 96-81
|Kaplan Arena
|11/27/2023
|@ Hampton
|W 80-76
|Hampton Convocation Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Coppin State
|L 89-70
|Physical Education Complex
|12/2/2023
|Lehigh
|-
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Morgan State
|-
|Talmadge L. Hill Field House
|12/9/2023
|Towson
|-
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
