Saturday's contest between the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-6) and UMBC Retrievers (4-5) at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-76, with Lehigh coming out on top. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 2.

Based on our computer prediction, Lehigh projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup against UMBC. The over/under has been set at 163.5, and the two sides are projected to come in below that total.

Lehigh vs. UMBC Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena Line: Lehigh -1.5

Lehigh -1.5 Point Total: 163.5

163.5 Moneyline (To Win): Lehigh -125, UMBC +105

Lehigh vs. UMBC Score Prediction

Prediction: Lehigh 79, UMBC 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Lehigh vs. UMBC

Pick ATS: Lehigh (-1.5)



Lehigh (-1.5) Pick OU: Under (163.5)



Lehigh's record against the spread so far this season is 4-1-0, while UMBC's is 4-4-0. The Mountain Hawks are 1-4-0 and the Retrievers are 6-2-0 in terms of going over the point total. The two teams score 151.4 points per game combined, 12.1 fewer than this matchup's total.

Lehigh Performance Insights

The Mountain Hawks are being outscored by 5.2 points per game with a -36 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.1 points per game (234th in college basketball) and give up 77.3 per outing (304th in college basketball).

Lehigh averages 31.4 rebounds per game (255th in college basketball) while conceding 35.4 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 4.0 boards per game.

Lehigh knocks down 7.1 three-pointers per game (208th in college basketball) at a 31.1% rate (257th in college basketball), compared to the 7.1 its opponents make while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc.

The Mountain Hawks rank 308th in college basketball with 86.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 250th in college basketball defensively with 92.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Lehigh has won the turnover battle by 1.3 turnovers per game, committing 13.0 (255th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.3 (70th in college basketball).

UMBC Performance Insights

The Retrievers are being outscored by 2.5 points per game, with a -22 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.3 points per game (98th in college basketball), and give up 81.8 per outing (344th in college basketball).

UMBC averages 34.4 rebounds per game (135th in college basketball) while conceding 36.1 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.7 boards per game.

UMBC makes 7.7 three-pointers per game (158th in college basketball) at a 34.2% rate (146th in college basketball), compared to the 6.0 per game its opponents make, at a 30.7% rate.

UMBC has committed 14.7 turnovers per game (337th in college basketball), 2.0 more than the 12.7 it forces (149th in college basketball).

