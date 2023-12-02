The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-6) are favored (-1.5) to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the UMBC Retrievers (4-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+. The point total is 163.5 for the matchup.

Lehigh vs. UMBC Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lehigh -1.5 163.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lehigh vs UMBC Betting Records & Stats

The Mountain Hawks are 4-1-0 against the spread this season.

Lehigh has played as a favorite of -125 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Mountain Hawks have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

UMBC is 4-4-0 ATS this year.

The Retrievers have a win-loss record of 2-3 with odds of +105 or worse this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UMBC has a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Lehigh vs. UMBC Over/Under Stats

Games Over 163.5 % of Games Over 163.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lehigh 0 0% 72.1 151.4 77.3 159.1 149.5 UMBC 4 50% 79.3 151.4 81.8 159.1 150.6

Additional Lehigh vs UMBC Insights & Trends

The Mountain Hawks score 72.1 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 81.8 the Retrievers give up.

The Retrievers average only 2.0 more points per game (79.3) than the Mountain Hawks allow their opponents to score (77.3).

When it scores more than 77.3 points, UMBC is 4-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

Lehigh vs. UMBC Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lehigh 4-1-0 0-1 1-4-0 UMBC 4-4-0 3-2 6-2-0

Lehigh vs. UMBC Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Lehigh UMBC 9-6 Home Record 13-4 7-8 Away Record 5-10 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 73.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.9 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.3 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

