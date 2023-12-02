The Sacramento State Hornets (2-5) take on the Long Beach State Beach (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Walter Pyramid. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Long Beach State vs. Sacramento State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California

Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Long Beach State Stats Insights

The Beach are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the Hornets allow to opponents.

Long Beach State has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

The Beach are the 246th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hornets rank 80th.

The Beach average only 0.8 fewer points per game (76.1) than the Hornets give up (76.9).

Long Beach State is 3-1 when scoring more than 76.9 points.

Sacramento State Stats Insights

The Hornets are shooting 43.1% from the field, 2.2% lower than the 45.3% the Beach's opponents have shot this season.

Sacramento State is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

The Hornets are the 80th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Beach sit at 164th.

The Hornets put up only 1.9 fewer points per game (76.0) than the Beach allow their opponents to score (77.9).

Sacramento State is 2-2 when giving up fewer than 76.1 points.

Long Beach State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Long Beach State scored 77.1 points per game in home games last season. In away games, it played better on offense, averaging 78.3 points per contest.

Defensively the Beach played better at home last year, ceding 68.9 points per game, compared to 80.4 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-point shooting, Long Beach State fared worse at home last year, making 4.2 threes per game with a 28.2% three-point percentage, compared to 4.5 per game with a 30.2% percentage in away games.

Sacramento State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Sacramento State averaged 68.3 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 62.9.

At home, the Hornets gave up 64.4 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than they allowed away (67.7).

Beyond the arc, Sacramento State made fewer treys on the road (6.0 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (31.6%) than at home (36.2%) too.

Long Beach State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/21/2023 Iona W 80-76 Hertz Arena 11/22/2023 Louisiana L 92-82 Hertz Arena 11/26/2023 @ Montana State W 75-69 Worthington Arena 12/2/2023 Sacramento State - Walter Pyramid 12/6/2023 Life Pacific - Walter Pyramid 12/10/2023 @ USC - Galen Center

Sacramento State Upcoming Schedule