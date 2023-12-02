The Sacramento State Hornets (2-5) take on the Long Beach State Beach (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Walter Pyramid. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Long Beach State vs. Sacramento State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Long Beach State Stats Insights

  • The Beach are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the Hornets allow to opponents.
  • Long Beach State has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.
  • The Beach are the 246th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hornets rank 80th.
  • The Beach average only 0.8 fewer points per game (76.1) than the Hornets give up (76.9).
  • Long Beach State is 3-1 when scoring more than 76.9 points.

Sacramento State Stats Insights

  • The Hornets are shooting 43.1% from the field, 2.2% lower than the 45.3% the Beach's opponents have shot this season.
  • Sacramento State is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
  • The Hornets are the 80th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Beach sit at 164th.
  • The Hornets put up only 1.9 fewer points per game (76.0) than the Beach allow their opponents to score (77.9).
  • Sacramento State is 2-2 when giving up fewer than 76.1 points.

Long Beach State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Long Beach State scored 77.1 points per game in home games last season. In away games, it played better on offense, averaging 78.3 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Beach played better at home last year, ceding 68.9 points per game, compared to 80.4 when playing on the road.
  • Looking at three-point shooting, Long Beach State fared worse at home last year, making 4.2 threes per game with a 28.2% three-point percentage, compared to 4.5 per game with a 30.2% percentage in away games.

Sacramento State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Sacramento State averaged 68.3 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 62.9.
  • At home, the Hornets gave up 64.4 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than they allowed away (67.7).
  • Beyond the arc, Sacramento State made fewer treys on the road (6.0 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (31.6%) than at home (36.2%) too.

Long Beach State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Iona W 80-76 Hertz Arena
11/22/2023 Louisiana L 92-82 Hertz Arena
11/26/2023 @ Montana State W 75-69 Worthington Arena
12/2/2023 Sacramento State - Walter Pyramid
12/6/2023 Life Pacific - Walter Pyramid
12/10/2023 @ USC - Galen Center

Sacramento State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 CSU Bakersfield L 75-71 JSerra Pavilion
11/22/2023 Austin Peay L 74-71 JSerra Pavilion
11/26/2023 @ UC Davis W 69-63 University Credit Union Center
12/2/2023 @ Long Beach State - Walter Pyramid
12/9/2023 CSU Fullerton - The Nest
12/18/2023 UCSD - The Nest

