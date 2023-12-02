How to Watch Long Beach State vs. Sacramento State on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Sacramento State Hornets (2-5) take on the Long Beach State Beach (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Walter Pyramid. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Long Beach State vs. Sacramento State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Long Beach State Stats Insights
- The Beach are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the Hornets allow to opponents.
- Long Beach State has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.
- The Beach are the 246th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hornets rank 80th.
- The Beach average only 0.8 fewer points per game (76.1) than the Hornets give up (76.9).
- Long Beach State is 3-1 when scoring more than 76.9 points.
Sacramento State Stats Insights
- The Hornets are shooting 43.1% from the field, 2.2% lower than the 45.3% the Beach's opponents have shot this season.
- Sacramento State is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
- The Hornets are the 80th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Beach sit at 164th.
- The Hornets put up only 1.9 fewer points per game (76.0) than the Beach allow their opponents to score (77.9).
- Sacramento State is 2-2 when giving up fewer than 76.1 points.
Long Beach State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Long Beach State scored 77.1 points per game in home games last season. In away games, it played better on offense, averaging 78.3 points per contest.
- Defensively the Beach played better at home last year, ceding 68.9 points per game, compared to 80.4 when playing on the road.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Long Beach State fared worse at home last year, making 4.2 threes per game with a 28.2% three-point percentage, compared to 4.5 per game with a 30.2% percentage in away games.
Sacramento State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Sacramento State averaged 68.3 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 62.9.
- At home, the Hornets gave up 64.4 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than they allowed away (67.7).
- Beyond the arc, Sacramento State made fewer treys on the road (6.0 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (31.6%) than at home (36.2%) too.
Long Beach State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Iona
|W 80-76
|Hertz Arena
|11/22/2023
|Louisiana
|L 92-82
|Hertz Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Montana State
|W 75-69
|Worthington Arena
|12/2/2023
|Sacramento State
|-
|Walter Pyramid
|12/6/2023
|Life Pacific
|-
|Walter Pyramid
|12/10/2023
|@ USC
|-
|Galen Center
Sacramento State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|CSU Bakersfield
|L 75-71
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/22/2023
|Austin Peay
|L 74-71
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/26/2023
|@ UC Davis
|W 69-63
|University Credit Union Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Long Beach State
|-
|Walter Pyramid
|12/9/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|-
|The Nest
|12/18/2023
|UCSD
|-
|The Nest
