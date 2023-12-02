The Long Beach State Beach (4-4) go up against the Sacramento State Hornets (2-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Long Beach State vs. Sacramento State matchup.

Long Beach State vs. Sacramento State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Long Beach State vs. Sacramento State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Long Beach State Moneyline Sacramento State Moneyline BetMGM Long Beach State (-11.5) 154.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Long Beach State (-11.5) 154.5 -750 +490 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Long Beach State vs. Sacramento State Betting Trends

Long Beach State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

So far this season, four out of the Beach's seven games have hit the over.

Sacramento State has covered just once in six matchups with a spread this season.

The Hornets and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of six times this season.

