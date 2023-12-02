Long Beach State vs. Sacramento State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The Long Beach State Beach (4-4) go up against the Sacramento State Hornets (2-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Long Beach State vs. Sacramento State matchup.
Long Beach State vs. Sacramento State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Long Beach State vs. Sacramento State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Long Beach State Moneyline
|Sacramento State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Long Beach State (-11.5)
|154.5
|-650
|+450
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Long Beach State (-11.5)
|154.5
|-750
|+490
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Long Beach State vs. Sacramento State Betting Trends
- Long Beach State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- So far this season, four out of the Beach's seven games have hit the over.
- Sacramento State has covered just once in six matchups with a spread this season.
- The Hornets and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of six times this season.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.