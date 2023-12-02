Saturday's contest between the Long Beach State Beach (4-4) and the Sacramento State Hornets (2-5) at Walter Pyramid should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-69 and heavily favors Long Beach State to take home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 2.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Long Beach State vs. Sacramento State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Long Beach, California

Long Beach, California Venue: Walter Pyramid

Long Beach State vs. Sacramento State Score Prediction

Prediction: Long Beach State 81, Sacramento State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Long Beach State vs. Sacramento State

Computer Predicted Spread: Long Beach State (-11.4)

Long Beach State (-11.4) Computer Predicted Total: 150.0

Long Beach State is 4-3-0 against the spread, while Sacramento State's ATS record this season is 1-5-0. A total of four out of the Beach's games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Hornets' games have gone over.

Long Beach State Performance Insights

The Beach have been outscored by 1.8 points per game (scoring 76.1 points per game to rank 173rd in college basketball while allowing 77.9 per outing to rank 317th in college basketball) and have a -14 scoring differential overall.

The 31.6 rebounds per game Long Beach State averages rank 247th in the nation. Its opponents record 32.0 per contest.

Long Beach State hits 4.2 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 5.6 (318th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.8.

The Beach rank 237th in college basketball with 92.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 273rd in college basketball defensively with 94.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Long Beach State forces 14.4 turnovers per game (67th in college basketball) while committing 13.5 (288th in college basketball play).

Sacramento State Performance Insights

The Hornets score 76.0 points per game (175th in college basketball) and give up 76.9 (297th in college basketball) for a -6 scoring differential overall.

Sacramento State pulls down 35.9 rebounds per game (83rd in college basketball) while conceding 27.7 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 8.2 boards per game.

Sacramento State hits 11.0 three-pointers per game (seventh-most in college basketball), 3.3 more than its opponents.

Sacramento State has committed 15.1 turnovers per game (350th in college basketball), 5.7 more than the 9.4 it forces (338th in college basketball).

