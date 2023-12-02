The Sacramento State Hornets (1-4) will meet the Long Beach State Beach (2-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Walter Pyramid. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Long Beach State vs. Sacramento State Game Information

Long Beach State Players to Watch

Aboubacar Traore: 12.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 2.4 BLK

12.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 2.4 BLK Marcus Tsohonis: 19.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

19.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Lassina Traore: 9.2 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.2 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Jadon Jones: 10.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

10.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 1.0 BLK AJ George: 7.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sacramento State Players to Watch

Long Beach State vs. Sacramento State Stat Comparison

Long Beach State Rank Long Beach State AVG Sacramento State AVG Sacramento State Rank 203rd 74.4 Points Scored 78.4 133rd 297th 77.2 Points Allowed 80.2 326th 237th 32.4 Rebounds 38.4 59th 92nd 10.8 Off. Rebounds 12.0 46th 268th 6.2 3pt Made 11.4 9th 269th 11.4 Assists 17.2 50th 343rd 15.8 Turnovers 14.6 317th

