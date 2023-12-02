Long Beach State vs. Sacramento State December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Sacramento State Hornets (1-4) will meet the Long Beach State Beach (2-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Walter Pyramid. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Long Beach State vs. Sacramento State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Long Beach State Players to Watch
- Aboubacar Traore: 12.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Marcus Tsohonis: 19.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Lassina Traore: 9.2 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jadon Jones: 10.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- AJ George: 7.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sacramento State Players to Watch
- Aboubacar Traore: 12.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Tsohonis: 19.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Lassina Traore: 9.2 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jones: 10.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- George: 7.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Long Beach State vs. Sacramento State Stat Comparison
|Long Beach State Rank
|Long Beach State AVG
|Sacramento State AVG
|Sacramento State Rank
|203rd
|74.4
|Points Scored
|78.4
|133rd
|297th
|77.2
|Points Allowed
|80.2
|326th
|237th
|32.4
|Rebounds
|38.4
|59th
|92nd
|10.8
|Off. Rebounds
|12.0
|46th
|268th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|11.4
|9th
|269th
|11.4
|Assists
|17.2
|50th
|343rd
|15.8
|Turnovers
|14.6
|317th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.