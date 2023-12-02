The Long Beach State Beach (4-4) face the Sacramento State Hornets (2-5) as heavy, 11.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is set at 154.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Long Beach State vs. Sacramento State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Long Beach, California

Long Beach, California Venue: Walter Pyramid

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Long Beach State -11.5 154.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Long Beach State vs Sacramento State Betting Records & Stats

The Beach are 4-3-0 ATS this season.

Long Beach State has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -650.

The Beach have a 86.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Sacramento State are 1-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Hornets have been listed as an underdog of +450 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

Sacramento State has an implied victory probability of 18.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Long Beach State vs. Sacramento State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Long Beach State 4 57.1% 76.1 152.1 77.9 154.8 151.6 Sacramento State 1 16.7% 76.0 152.1 76.9 154.8 141.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Long Beach State vs Sacramento State Insights & Trends

The Beach record only 0.8 fewer points per game (76.1) than the Hornets give up (76.9).

Long Beach State is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when scoring more than 76.9 points.

The Hornets put up an average of 76.0 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 77.9 the Beach allow to opponents.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Long Beach State vs. Sacramento State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Long Beach State 4-3-0 0-0 4-3-0 Sacramento State 1-5-0 0-2 4-2-0

Long Beach State vs. Sacramento State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Long Beach State Sacramento State 9-5 Home Record 9-4 6-9 Away Record 5-10 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 7-7-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.3 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.9 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.