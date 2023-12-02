The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-6) will try to snap a five-game losing streak when hosting the Delaware State Hornets (3-6) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Reitz Arena. This matchup is at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Loyola (MD) vs. Delaware State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reitz Arena in Baltimore, Maryland
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Loyola (MD) Stats Insights

  • The Greyhounds make 41.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).
  • The Greyhounds are the 233rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hornets sit at 227th.
  • The Greyhounds average 66.3 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 76.4 the Hornets give up.
  • When Loyola (MD) totals more than 76.4 points, it is 1-1.

Delaware State Stats Insights

  • The Hornets' 41.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than the Greyhounds have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
  • This season, Delaware State has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
  • The Greyhounds are the rebounding team in the country, the Hornets rank 83rd.
  • The Hornets' 69.4 points per game are 7.5 fewer points than the 76.9 the Greyhounds allow to opponents.
  • When Delaware State gives up fewer than 66.3 points, it is 2-0.

Loyola (MD) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last year, Loyola (MD) averaged 13.7 more points per game (74.8) than it did on the road (61.1).
  • The Greyhounds allowed the same number of points when playing at home and in road games (70.7) last year.
  • In terms of three-pointers, Loyola (MD) fared better at home last season, sinking 8.1 treys per game with a 37.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.1% three-point percentage in road games.

Delaware State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Delaware State averaged 67.5 points per game at home last season, and 62.8 on the road.
  • At home, the Hornets allowed 70.1 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 78.8.
  • Beyond the arc, Delaware State made fewer triples on the road (5.5 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, but put up a higher percentage away (31.9%) than at home (31.7%).

Loyola (MD) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 @ UMBC L 94-79 Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
11/25/2023 @ Missouri L 78-70 Mizzou Arena
11/29/2023 @ Columbia L 69-57 Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
12/2/2023 Delaware State - Reitz Arena
12/6/2023 @ La Salle - Tom Gola Arena
12/9/2023 Mount St. Mary's - Reitz Arena

Delaware State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Bethune-Cookman W 72-64 Joan Perry Brock Center
11/26/2023 Lamar L 84-81 Joan Perry Brock Center
11/30/2023 @ Chicago State W 76-69 Jones Convocation Center
12/2/2023 @ Loyola (MD) - Reitz Arena
12/5/2023 Gwynedd Mercy - Memorial Hall Gym
12/7/2023 Virginia-Lynchburg - Memorial Hall Gym

