The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-6) will try to snap a five-game losing streak when hosting the Delaware State Hornets (3-6) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Reitz Arena. This matchup is at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Loyola (MD) vs. Delaware State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Reitz Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

Reitz Arena in Baltimore, Maryland TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Loyola (MD) Stats Insights

The Greyhounds make 41.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).

The Greyhounds are the 233rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hornets sit at 227th.

The Greyhounds average 66.3 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 76.4 the Hornets give up.

When Loyola (MD) totals more than 76.4 points, it is 1-1.

Delaware State Stats Insights

The Hornets' 41.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than the Greyhounds have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

This season, Delaware State has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

The Hornets rank 83rd.

The Hornets' 69.4 points per game are 7.5 fewer points than the 76.9 the Greyhounds allow to opponents.

When Delaware State gives up fewer than 66.3 points, it is 2-0.

Loyola (MD) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Loyola (MD) averaged 13.7 more points per game (74.8) than it did on the road (61.1).

The Greyhounds allowed the same number of points when playing at home and in road games (70.7) last year.

In terms of three-pointers, Loyola (MD) fared better at home last season, sinking 8.1 treys per game with a 37.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.1% three-point percentage in road games.

Delaware State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Delaware State averaged 67.5 points per game at home last season, and 62.8 on the road.

At home, the Hornets allowed 70.1 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 78.8.

Beyond the arc, Delaware State made fewer triples on the road (5.5 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, but put up a higher percentage away (31.9%) than at home (31.7%).

Loyola (MD) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/19/2023 @ UMBC L 94-79 Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena 11/25/2023 @ Missouri L 78-70 Mizzou Arena 11/29/2023 @ Columbia L 69-57 Francis S. Levien Gymnasium 12/2/2023 Delaware State - Reitz Arena 12/6/2023 @ La Salle - Tom Gola Arena 12/9/2023 Mount St. Mary's - Reitz Arena

Delaware State Upcoming Schedule