How to Watch Loyola (MD) vs. Delaware State on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-6) will try to snap a five-game losing streak when hosting the Delaware State Hornets (3-6) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Reitz Arena. This matchup is at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Loyola (MD) vs. Delaware State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Reitz Arena in Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Loyola (MD) Stats Insights
- The Greyhounds make 41.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).
- The Greyhounds are the 233rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hornets sit at 227th.
- The Greyhounds average 66.3 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 76.4 the Hornets give up.
- When Loyola (MD) totals more than 76.4 points, it is 1-1.
Delaware State Stats Insights
- The Hornets' 41.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than the Greyhounds have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- This season, Delaware State has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
- The Greyhounds are the rebounding team in the country, the Hornets rank 83rd.
- The Hornets' 69.4 points per game are 7.5 fewer points than the 76.9 the Greyhounds allow to opponents.
- When Delaware State gives up fewer than 66.3 points, it is 2-0.
Loyola (MD) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, Loyola (MD) averaged 13.7 more points per game (74.8) than it did on the road (61.1).
- The Greyhounds allowed the same number of points when playing at home and in road games (70.7) last year.
- In terms of three-pointers, Loyola (MD) fared better at home last season, sinking 8.1 treys per game with a 37.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.1% three-point percentage in road games.
Delaware State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Delaware State averaged 67.5 points per game at home last season, and 62.8 on the road.
- At home, the Hornets allowed 70.1 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 78.8.
- Beyond the arc, Delaware State made fewer triples on the road (5.5 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, but put up a higher percentage away (31.9%) than at home (31.7%).
Loyola (MD) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ UMBC
|L 94-79
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Missouri
|L 78-70
|Mizzou Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Columbia
|L 69-57
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|Delaware State
|-
|Reitz Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ La Salle
|-
|Tom Gola Arena
|12/9/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|-
|Reitz Arena
Delaware State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|W 72-64
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/26/2023
|Lamar
|L 84-81
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Chicago State
|W 76-69
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Loyola (MD)
|-
|Reitz Arena
|12/5/2023
|Gwynedd Mercy
|-
|Memorial Hall Gym
|12/7/2023
|Virginia-Lynchburg
|-
|Memorial Hall Gym
