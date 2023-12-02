The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-6) will be attempting to stop a five-game losing streak when hosting the Delaware State Hornets (3-6) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Reitz Arena. It will air at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Loyola (MD) vs. Delaware State matchup in this article.

Loyola (MD) vs. Delaware State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Reitz Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

Reitz Arena in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Loyola (MD) vs. Delaware State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Loyola (MD) Moneyline Delaware State Moneyline BetMGM Loyola (MD) (-5.5) 134.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Loyola (MD) vs. Delaware State Betting Trends

Loyola (MD) has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Greyhounds' six games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Delaware State has covered five times in seven matchups with a spread this year.

A total of three Hornets games this season have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.