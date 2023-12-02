Loyola (MD) vs. Delaware State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-6) will be attempting to stop a five-game losing streak when hosting the Delaware State Hornets (3-6) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Reitz Arena. It will air at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Loyola (MD) vs. Delaware State matchup in this article.
Loyola (MD) vs. Delaware State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Reitz Arena in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Loyola (MD) vs. Delaware State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Loyola (MD) Moneyline
|Delaware State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Loyola (MD) (-5.5)
|134.5
|-210
|+170
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Loyola (MD) vs. Delaware State Betting Trends
- Loyola (MD) has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- In the Greyhounds' six games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
- Delaware State has covered five times in seven matchups with a spread this year.
- A total of three Hornets games this season have hit the over.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.