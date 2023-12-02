Saturday's contest features the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-6) and the Delaware State Hornets (3-6) squaring off at Reitz Arena in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 74-71 victory for Loyola (MD) according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on December 2.

The game has no line set.

Loyola (MD) vs. Delaware State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Loyola (MD) vs. Delaware State Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola (MD) 74, Delaware State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Loyola (MD) vs. Delaware State

Computer Predicted Spread: Loyola (MD) (-3.0)

Loyola (MD) (-3.0) Computer Predicted Total: 144.5

Loyola (MD) is 3-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Delaware State's 5-2-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Greyhounds are 4-2-0 and the Hornets are 3-4-0.

Loyola (MD) Performance Insights

The Greyhounds average 66.3 points per game (321st in college basketball) while allowing 76.9 per contest (297th in college basketball). They have a -74 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 10.6 points per game.

The 31.9 rebounds per game Loyola (MD) averages rank 234th in the nation, and are 3.2 fewer than the 35.1 its opponents grab per contest.

Loyola (MD) connects on 7.9 three-pointers per game (139th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.3. It shoots 32.0% from deep while its opponents hit 33.6% from long range.

The Greyhounds' 82.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 345th in college basketball, and the 95.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 291st in college basketball.

Loyola (MD) has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 14.6 per game (336th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.0 (195th in college basketball).

Delaware State Performance Insights

The Hornets put up 69.4 points per game (283rd in college basketball) while allowing 76.4 per outing (291st in college basketball). They have a -63 scoring differential and have been outscored by 7.0 points per game.

Delaware State wins the rebound battle by 2.6 boards on average. It records 32.2 rebounds per game, 226th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 29.6.

Delaware State connects on 4.3 three-pointers per game (350th in college basketball) at a 30.7% rate (271st in college basketball), compared to the 9.0 per outing its opponents make, shooting 39.7% from deep.

Delaware State and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Hornets commit 16.2 per game (358th in college basketball) and force 15.8 (24th in college basketball).

