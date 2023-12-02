Loyola (MD) vs. Delaware State December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Delaware State Hornets (1-3) play the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Reitz Arena. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Loyola (MD) vs. Delaware State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Loyola (MD) Top Players (2022-23)
- Kenny Jones: 11.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaylin Andrews: 11.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Deon Perry: 11.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Golden Dike: 7.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Alonso Faure: 8.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
Delaware State Top Players (2022-23)
- Martez Robinson: 11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jevin Muniz: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Stone: 11.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Corey Perkins: 5.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Khyrie Staten: 9.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
Loyola (MD) vs. Delaware State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Loyola (MD) Rank
|Loyola (MD) AVG
|Delaware State AVG
|Delaware State Rank
|292nd
|67.3
|Points Scored
|64.6
|336th
|195th
|70.6
|Points Allowed
|75.5
|321st
|306th
|29.2
|Rebounds
|31.3
|210th
|222nd
|8.0
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|96th
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|5.7
|329th
|109th
|13.9
|Assists
|12.4
|230th
|272nd
|12.8
|Turnovers
|15.0
|350th
