The Delaware State Hornets (1-3) play the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Reitz Arena. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Loyola (MD) vs. Delaware State Game Information

Loyola (MD) Top Players (2022-23)

Kenny Jones: 11.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaylin Andrews: 11.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Deon Perry: 11.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Golden Dike: 7.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Alonso Faure: 8.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Delaware State Top Players (2022-23)

Martez Robinson: 11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Jevin Muniz: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandon Stone: 11.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Corey Perkins: 5.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Khyrie Staten: 9.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Loyola (MD) vs. Delaware State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Loyola (MD) Rank Loyola (MD) AVG Delaware State AVG Delaware State Rank 292nd 67.3 Points Scored 64.6 336th 195th 70.6 Points Allowed 75.5 321st 306th 29.2 Rebounds 31.3 210th 222nd 8.0 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th 149th 7.6 3pt Made 5.7 329th 109th 13.9 Assists 12.4 230th 272nd 12.8 Turnovers 15.0 350th

