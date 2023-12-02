The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-6) are 4.5-point favorites as they look to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Delaware State Hornets (3-6) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Reitz Arena. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 134.5 in the matchup.

Loyola (MD) vs. Delaware State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Reitz Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Loyola (MD) -4.5 134.5

Loyola (MD) vs Delaware State Betting Records & Stats

The Greyhounds have a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Loyola (MD) has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -190.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Greyhounds.

Delaware State's ATS record is 5-2-0 this year.

The Hornets have a mark of 1-4 in contests where oddsmakers give them odds of +160 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Delaware State has a 38.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Loyola (MD) vs. Delaware State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Loyola (MD) 4 66.7% 66.3 135.7 76.9 153.3 143.7 Delaware State 5 71.4% 69.4 135.7 76.4 153.3 139.8

Additional Loyola (MD) vs Delaware State Insights & Trends

The 66.3 points per game the Greyhounds record are 10.1 fewer points than the Hornets give up (76.4).

Loyola (MD) has a 1-1 record against the spread and a 1-1 record overall when putting up more than 76.4 points.

The Hornets' 69.4 points per game are 7.5 fewer points than the 76.9 the Greyhounds allow.

Loyola (MD) vs. Delaware State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Loyola (MD) 3-3-0 0-0 4-2-0 Delaware State 5-2-0 4-2 3-4-0

Loyola (MD) vs. Delaware State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Loyola (MD) Delaware State 9-6 Home Record 4-8 3-13 Away Record 2-14 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-3-0 6-10-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 74.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.5 61.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.8 10-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 6-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

