Lukas Reichel and the Chicago Blackhawks will play on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Winnipeg Jets. Prop bets for Reichel are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Lukas Reichel vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Reichel Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Reichel has a plus-minus rating of -17, while averaging 15:25 on the ice per game.

In two of 21 games this season, Reichel has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Despite recording points in six of 21 games this season, Reichel has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Reichel has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 21 games played.

Reichel's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 41.7% that he goes over.

Reichel has an implied probability of 27% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Reichel Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 63 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +9 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

