For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, is MacKenzie Entwistle a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will MacKenzie Entwistle score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Entwistle stats and insights

In two of 14 games this season, Entwistle has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Jets.

Entwistle has zero points on the power play.

He has a 13.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 63 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Entwistle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:28 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 13:00 Home W 4-3 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 11:46 Away L 7-3 11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:10 Home L 3-2 11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:17 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 11:06 Home L 4-2 11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:53 Away L 4-3 11/9/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 11:39 Away W 5-3 11/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:42 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 11:48 Home W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.