Will MacKenzie Entwistle Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 2?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, is MacKenzie Entwistle a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will MacKenzie Entwistle score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Entwistle stats and insights
- In two of 14 games this season, Entwistle has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Jets.
- Entwistle has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 13.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 63 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Entwistle recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:28
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|13:00
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|11:46
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|13:10
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:17
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|11:06
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|10:53
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/9/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|11:39
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/5/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|11:42
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|11:48
|Home
|W 5-2
Blackhawks vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
