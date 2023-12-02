For those wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Marc Staal a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Marc Staal score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Staal stats and insights

  • Staal is yet to score through eight games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Penguins.
  • Staal has zero points on the power play.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have given up 57 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 14.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

