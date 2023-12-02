The Wisconsin Badgers (2-2) will meet the Marquette Golden Eagles (3-0) at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This matchup is available on FOX.

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Game Information

Marquette Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tyler Kolek: 12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Oso Ighodaro: 11.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Kam Jones: 15.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Olivier-Maxence Prosper: 12.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Stevie Mitchell: 7.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Wisconsin Top Players (2022-23)

  • Steven Crowl: 12.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Tyler Wahl: 11.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Chucky Hepburn: 12.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Connor Essegian: 11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Max Klesmit: 8.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Wisconsin Rank Wisconsin AVG Marquette AVG Marquette Rank
328th 65.3 Points Scored 79.3 23rd
30th 63.6 Points Allowed 70.3 184th
302nd 29.5 Rebounds 28.4 333rd
317th 6.7 Off. Rebounds 7.3 280th
112th 7.9 3pt Made 8.9 39th
300th 11.6 Assists 17.3 6th
1st 8.0 Turnovers 10.5 44th

