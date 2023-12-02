The Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) look to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET.

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin TV: FOX

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles are shooting 49% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Badgers allow to opponents.

Marquette has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.

The Badgers are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Golden Eagles sit at 240th.

The Golden Eagles score 81.4 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 63.9 the Badgers give up.

Marquette has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 63.9 points.

Wisconsin Stats Insights

The Badgers have shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles have averaged.

Wisconsin is 4-0 when it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.

The Badgers are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 290th.

The Badgers score an average of 73.9 points per game, eight more points than the 65.9 the Golden Eagles give up to opponents.

When Wisconsin allows fewer than 81.4 points, it is 5-2.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette averaged 83.3 points per game in home games last season. Away from home, it averaged 79.7 points per contest.

Defensively the Golden Eagles played better in home games last year, giving up 71.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 in road games.

When it comes to three-pointers, Marquette fared better in home games last year, making 8.9 threes per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage in away games.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home Wisconsin scored 66.5 points per game last season, 0.8 fewer points than it averaged away (67.3).

In 2022-23, the Badgers conceded 10.3 fewer points per game at home (60.7) than away (71).

Wisconsin drained more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than away (7.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.4%) than on the road (32.6%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/21/2023 Kansas W 73-59 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/22/2023 Purdue L 78-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Southern W 93-56 Fiserv Forum 12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center 12/6/2023 Texas - Fiserv Forum 12/9/2023 Notre Dame - Fiserv Forum

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule