The Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) will host the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) after winning three home games in a row. It tips at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
  • Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
  • TV: FOX
Marquette Stats Insights

  • This season, the Golden Eagles have a 49.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Badgers' opponents have made.
  • In games Marquette shoots higher than 44.6% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
  • The Golden Eagles are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Badgers sit at 246th.
  • The Golden Eagles put up 81.4 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 63.9 the Badgers give up.
  • Marquette has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 63.9 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Marquette scored 83.3 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 79.7 points per contest.
  • The Golden Eagles allowed 71.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 73.7 on the road.
  • When playing at home, Marquette sunk 0.1 more three-pointers per game (8.9) than in road games (8.8). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to in road games (34.8%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Kansas W 73-59 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/22/2023 Purdue L 78-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Southern W 93-56 Fiserv Forum
12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center
12/6/2023 Texas - Fiserv Forum
12/9/2023 Notre Dame - Fiserv Forum

