The Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) will attempt to build on a four-game winning stretch when hosting the Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Kohl Center. This game is at 12:30 PM ET on FOX.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Marquette vs. Wisconsin matchup.

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: FOX

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends

Marquette has covered three times in five chances against the spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Golden Eagles have gone over the point total twice.

Wisconsin has compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Badgers games have gone over the point total three out of seven times this season.

Marquette Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Marquette is third-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), but only sixth-best, according to computer rankings.

Marquette has a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

